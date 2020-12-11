Mississippi Blood Services hosts blood drives across metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is holding several blood drives starting Friday, December 11, and throughout the following week across the metro area.

Due to severe level of blood shortages for months, Mississippi Blood Services is encouraging donations to provide for those in need.

The blood donation locations are listed below:

Date Location Address Time December 11 Magnolia Federal Credit Union 240 Briarwood Drive

Jackson, MS 39206 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. December 13 Vowel’s Market Place 5777 Terry Road

Byram, MS 39272 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. December 15 St. Dominic Hospital 969 Lakeland Drive

Jackson, MS 39216 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. December 15 University Medical Center Guyton Building 2500 N State Street

Jackson, MS 39216 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Small businesses are also giving away gift cards to people who donate blood. For more available locations and dates, click here.

