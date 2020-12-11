Mississippi Blood Services hosts blood drives across metro area

News
Mississippi Blood Services building in Flowood on April 28, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is holding several blood drives starting Friday, December 11, and throughout the following week across the metro area.

Due to severe level of blood shortages for months, Mississippi Blood Services is encouraging donations to provide for those in need.

The blood donation locations are listed below:

DateLocationAddressTime
December 11Magnolia Federal Credit Union240 Briarwood Drive
Jackson, MS 39206		11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
December 13Vowel’s Market Place5777 Terry Road
Byram, MS 39272		11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
December 15St. Dominic Hospital969 Lakeland Drive
Jackson, MS 39216		10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
December 15University Medical Center Guyton Building2500 N State Street
Jackson, MS 39216		10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Small businesses are also giving away gift cards to people who donate blood. For more available locations and dates, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

