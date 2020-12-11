Mississippi Blood Services hosts blood drives across metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is holding several blood drives starting Friday, December 11, and throughout the following week across the metro area.
Due to severe level of blood shortages for months, Mississippi Blood Services is encouraging donations to provide for those in need.
The blood donation locations are listed below:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Time
|December 11
|Magnolia Federal Credit Union
|240 Briarwood Drive
Jackson, MS 39206
|11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|December 13
|Vowel’s Market Place
|5777 Terry Road
Byram, MS 39272
|11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|December 15
|St. Dominic Hospital
|969 Lakeland Drive
Jackson, MS 39216
|10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|December 15
|University Medical Center Guyton Building
|2500 N State Street
Jackson, MS 39216
|10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Small businesses are also giving away gift cards to people who donate blood. For more available locations and dates, click here.
