Mississippi Blood Services in need of blood donations

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Blood Services, the agency is at crisis level inventory due to the weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a severe shortage of A+, B+, B-, O+, O- blood types and platelets. There is also a critical need for A- blood type.

If you would like to donate, you can call 601-368-2673 to schedule an appointment or to find a location near you

MBS is at Crisis Level Inventory after a huge drop in donors due to the weather & COVID-19. PLEASE do the following: DONATE, share this post & help us spread the word that the need for donors is URGENT. Call 601-368-2673 for an appt or to find a drive/location near you TODAY! pic.twitter.com/CbaorAmJlU — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) September 1, 2020

