Mississippi Blood Services in need of blood donations

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mississippi Blood Services building in Flowood on April 28, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Blood Services, the agency is at crisis level inventory due to the weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a severe shortage of A+, B+, B-, O+, O- blood types and platelets. There is also a critical need for A- blood type.

If you would like to donate, you can call 601-368-2673 to schedule an appointment or to find a location near you

