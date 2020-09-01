Mississippi Blood Services in need of blood donations

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Blood Services, the agency is at crisis level inventory due to the weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a severe shortage of A+, B+, B-, O+, O- blood types and platelets. There is also a critical need for A- blood type.
If you would like to donate, you can call 601-368-2673 to schedule an appointment or to find a location near you
