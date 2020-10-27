Mississippi Blood Services in need of donations amid pandemic

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Blood Services said there’s been a low number of blood donors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said they’re in need of donations. If you would like to set up an appointment, click here.
