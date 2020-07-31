Mississippi Blood Services in need of plasma donors

Mississippi Blood Services building in Flowood on April 28, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is calling for recovered COVID-19 patients to become plasma donors in order to treat seriously ill patients.

The need for convalescent plasma (CCP) donors nationwide comes after White House Surgeon General Jerome Adams advised plasma could help recover patients.

To learn more information about donating CCP, visit Mississippi Blood Services’ official site.

