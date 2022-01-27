JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the nationwide blood shortage, Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps Program, which helps gets blood to people in need during a mass transfusion disaster.

Blood centers in the program commit to collecting extra units on a rotating schedule to create an available supple quickly for emergency needs, and MBS leaders said they are proud to be apart of the program.

“Mississippi Blood Services is part of Blood Centers of Blood Centers of America. They are the ones who are behind creating the BERC program. So, it was an easy fit for them to ask Mississippi Blood Services to be part of that. We know how important it is to make sure blood is available, and with our shelves being empty, should a catastrophe happen here in our state, we know we would be in really big trouble. So, it was an easy yes for us to join the program,” stated Merle Eldridge with MBS.

The program started last year and has already given blood to people in need after critical events.