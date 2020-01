JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) say they are in need of donors, as blood supplies approach crisis levels.

Each year, MBS sees a decline in donations leaving shelves nearly empty which results in not being able to fill hospital orders.

Donors are asked to visit the Mississippi Blood Service’s website or call 601-368-2673 to find a location or blood drive near-by if they want to give.