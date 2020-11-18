Mississippi Blood Services offering gift cards, t-shirts to donors

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – As the holidays approach, Mississippi Blood Services wants to show its appreciation to blood donors.

When you donate at the Flowood location, you can chose between a $15 VISA gift card OR a grey long sleeve “Mississippi Hero” t-shirt, while supplies last. The offer is from November 18 to November 21.

Mississippi Blood Services is located at 115 Tree Street in Flowood.

