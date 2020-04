MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services will hold a blood drive in Madison on Monday, April 27.

The blood drive will be at the Home Depot on Colony Way from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate, call 601-573-4181 to make an appointment. MBS will also accept walk-ins.

Donors are asked to bring an ID.