Mississippi Blood Services urge community to continue donating blood amid COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Mississippi Blood Services held what they are calling a “much needed” blood drive Saturday morning.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organization has been experiencing low participation as people fear contracting the virus.

Aaron Honeysucker, Chairman for Community Health Initiative Obesity Branch, organized the event and said that giving blood is an essential need year-round however during this time it’s highly important because of the public restrictions.

“This is the only thing that they would allow us to do out together now. This is the only togetherness that we’ve got during this time,” said Honeysucker.

Honeysucker said that they understand why people are hesitant to come out, but they want everyone to know that they are taking extra sanitary precautions and still practicing social distance.