Mississippi Blues Marathon brings together runners, musicians and community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With live music before, after, and throughout the race, the Mississippi Blues Marathon proves to be one-of-a-kind.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown at the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon Saturday, February 29 to kick-off the event starting at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Since the inaugural race in 2008, the event has worked to showcase Jackson and the rich Blues history of our state, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Mississippi Blues Commission’s Musicians’ Benevolent Fund.

The event was a street party filled with musicians, blues enthusiasts, and encouraging supporters high-fiving friends and family as they completed the race.

Among the participants, 12 News Alex Love competed in the marathon and finished 11th place overall!

