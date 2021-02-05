Mississippi Blues Marathon moves to October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Blues Marathon has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Race Director Bill Burke, the in-person race has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021.

For those who have already trained for the event, organizers will offer the Mississippi Blues Marathon, Half Marathon 10K, 5K & Relay as a virtual event starting February 27, 2021 and it will run until Match 27, 2021.

To move your registration to the virtual option that will be run from February 27th through March 27th, participants are asked to email registration@pem.events by midnight, Monday February 15th 2021. If you select the Virtual Option and would like to join the race on October 16th in person, you will have to re-register after your transfer is complete to the Virtual Race.

Athletes living in the greater Jackson area will be able to pick up their shirts and finisher medals following their Virtual Event at the Fleet Feet Ridgeland location beginning on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Fleet Feet Ridgeland is located at 500 Hwy. 51 Ste. Z Trace Station Shopping Center, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Those athletes that live outside of the greater Jackson area will have their items mailed to the address you provided during the registration process. You must request to have your items mailed to your attention by emailing at registration@pem.events. Participants are asked to make this request by February 15, 2021.

For those athletes wishing to run the MS Blues Marathon as an in-person live event on its new date of October 16, 2021, your entry fee will be moved to this new date without any further action.