Mississippi Board of Education seeks comment on in-person schooling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking public comment on two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person learning as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. The policies set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option to individual students and establish standards for virtual learning days.

“The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) remains committed to providing guidance and support to help districts ensure all students have access to in-person learning,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Under the proposed policies, districts that offer a virtual option for individual students must adopt local board-approved policies that include the criteria for students to participate in virtual learning, requirements for equipment, connectivity, attendance and student conduct, and assurances of equal access and non-discrimination and the delivery of Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) for students with disabilities.

All students who take part in virtual learning will be required to take statewide assessments on campus.

Proposed virtual learning policies to start in 2021-22:

The APA comment period will be open through July 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. The comments will be submitted to the SBE on July 15, 2021 for consideration of final approval.