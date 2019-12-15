Mississippi board sells porcelain princess to draw interest

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi board working to build an arts pavilion is hoping to raise awareness for the plan by selling a princess– or at least a replica of one.

The board of directors of the proposed Mississippi International Arts Pavilion in Vicksburg is selling reproductions of the Porcelain Princess. That’s a statue featured in the Porcelain Room in a Spanish royal palace.

Board member Kendra Reed says the limited number of statues is being sold for $2,000 each to raise money and awareness for the art pavilion. Plans for the museum and exhibition hall were announced in January 2018.

The city of Vicksburg has donated land near the convention center for the building. But the arts pavilion is far from the funding needed for construction.

Since the announcement, $200,000 in pledges and cash has been raised for a $30 million project.

Jack Kyle, executive director of the pavilion, said board members will be approaching state officials and the state’s congressional delegation seeking funds. Ground won’t be broken until the board has $20 million, he said. Among ideas to raise money from larger donors is to sell naming rights to exhibit rooms.

The proposed Mississippi International Arts Pavilion would include an exhibition hall with two planned international exhibitions each year, 10 galleries with five period room replicas, a section dedicated to Mississippi artists, an auditorium and a library.