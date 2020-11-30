Mississippi Boychoir’s annual Christmas Concert goes virtual

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Boychoir announced its annual Christmas Concert. This year’s concert will premiere virtually on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. on its website.

The event is free to the public and is funded by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National
Endowment for the Arts.

