Mississippi Boys & Girls Clubs receive STEM grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) announced a $45,000 STEM Talent Pipeline educational grant from PhRMA to support STEM programs at eight Mississippi Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We appreciate PhRMA and their member companies for devoting resources to STEM curriculum in our state,” said Thomas A. Norman, Executive Director at Mississippi Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. “Our Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state are excited to introduce more youth to STEM careers and help them stay on track to graduate high school with a plan for the future. Exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math is critical during the tween years when young people’s natural curiosity drives interest and builds capacity for success in these disciplines.”

PhRMA’s STEM Talent Pipeline program was created to support existing or developing STEM initiatives and demonstrates to students that the biopharmaceutical industry actively supports their passion for learning. The STEM programs offered in the local clubs are perfect partners to enhance learning and invest in Mississippi’s future.

The following Boys & Girls Clubs were selected as recipients of the grants through the Mississippi Alliance of the Boys and Girls Clubs:

Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta

Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County

Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi

Four additional Boys & Girls Clubs will receive a grant later this year.