PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Braves will be going up against Pensacola Blue Wahoos in game four of the opening six-game homestand. They are hoping to get their first win of the season after losing the three opening games.

According to the M-Braves, early arriving fans will receive a pair of Mississippi Braves sport (tube) socks presented by Farm Bureau.

Starting time for tonight’s game is 6:35, and 12 News will be live at Trustmark Park starting at 4:00 p.m.