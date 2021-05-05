Mississippi Braves kick off season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – In Wednesday’s home opener, Trustmark Park operated at 100% capacity but there were still many seats open. Fans were looking forward to a big crowd but even without it, they were just excited to have Mississippi Braves baseball back.

The Mississippi Braves take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the AA affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

It has been 611 since the Braves have played at Trustmark Park, due to COVID-19. This game against the Pensacola Wahoo’s was scheduled for Tuesday but because of severe weather it was postponed.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been up here. I brought my grandbabies with my son and his wife and we plan on having a good time” said Braves fan, Keith Johnston.

Johnston says he loves to watch minor league ball because he gets to see the elevation of players that eventually make it to the major league.

And in the outfield, you’ll see a #44 in remembrance of the great home run hitter, Henry Hank Aaron who was a former player and senior Vice President of the Atlanta Braves, the major league affiliate of the Mississippi Braves.

Before the game there was moment of silence in his memory.