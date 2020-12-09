Mississippi Braves to continue as Braves Double-A affiliate in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will continue as the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate in 2021 and beyond in an announcement made Thursday by the Braves. The M-Braves, owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, moved to Trustmark Park and Pearl in 2005.

“On behalf of the M-Braves, we are honored to be invited to continue as the Atlanta Braves Double-A franchise,” said Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager Pete Laven. “Since 2005, fans in central Mississippi have witnessed future major league talent on the diamond at Trustmark Park and we look forward to featuring the stars of tomorrow here in Pearl for years to come.”

In 16 seasons, the M-Braves have produced 150 alumni that have played Major League Baseball, including 32 MLB All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, an NL MVP and NL Manager of the Year.

For information about the Mississippi Braves and 2021 season tickets, visit here.

LATEST STORIES: