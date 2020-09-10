Mississippi Braves to donate $5,000 to Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to support youth-serving programs in the community, a $5,000 check will be presented to the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute at Trustmark Park on Friday, September 11, at 2:00 pm.

The Atlanta Braves and the Mississippi Braves are joining together with the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute to empower the youth of color in central Mississippi through education and community activation.

“This gift will help support our ongoing efforts for justice and healing, enhancing our organization’s abilities to support communities through our youth empowerment initiatives. Now especially, with elevated conversations about racism and demands for change, it is inspiring to have the Atlanta and Mississippi Braves support our mission,” said Reena Evers-Everette, executive director of the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute and daughter Medgar and Myrlie Evers.

LATEST STORIES: