Mississippi Braves to host job fair in March

Courtesy: Mississippi Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill.

M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions. Attendees will have the chance to interview for a variety of positions, including:

Food & Beverage:

  • Restaurant Manager
  • Concession Stand Manager
  • Bartender
  • Catering Food Prep
  • Concession Stand Attendant
  • Concession Stand Cook
  • Dishwasher
  • Host/Hostesses
  • Kitchen Prep Staff
  • Line Cooks
  • Restaurant Wait Staff
  • Suite Attendants

Stadium Operations:

  • Customer Service Representative
  • Grounds Crew
  • Merchandise Store Attendant
  • Money Audit Staff
  • Security
  • Usher

Ticket Operations:

  • Ticket Seller
  • Ticket Taker

Production & Promotions:

  • Technical Operator
  • Camera Operator
  • Mascot
  • Promotions Team
  • Video Board Operators
  • Video Production Crew

All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair and are encouraged to submit an application online. Masks will be required for all attendees, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

