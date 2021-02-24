Mississippi Braves to host job fair in March

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill.
M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions. Attendees will have the chance to interview for a variety of positions, including:
Food & Beverage:
- Restaurant Manager
- Concession Stand Manager
- Bartender
- Catering Food Prep
- Concession Stand Attendant
- Concession Stand Cook
- Dishwasher
- Host/Hostesses
- Kitchen Prep Staff
- Line Cooks
- Restaurant Wait Staff
- Suite Attendants
Stadium Operations:
- Customer Service Representative
- Grounds Crew
- Merchandise Store Attendant
- Money Audit Staff
- Security
- Usher
Ticket Operations:
- Ticket Seller
- Ticket Taker
Production & Promotions:
- Technical Operator
- Camera Operator
- Mascot
- Promotions Team
- Video Board Operators
- Video Production Crew
All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair and are encouraged to submit an application online. Masks will be required for all attendees, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.