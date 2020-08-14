Coronavirus Information

Mississippi Braves to host movie night at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host a movie night at Trustmark Park on Saturday, August 29.

The event will feature the 2010 animated comedy Despicable Me starting at 7:00 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the movie night are officially on sale. Click here, to purchase.

