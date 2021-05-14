Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrest 27 people in drug trafficking bust

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In a joint effort, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and law enforcement agencies arrested 27 people Friday responsible for the distribution of drugs in Neshoba County.

According to investigators, there were significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana trafficked throughout the county.



“This investigation is about more than disrupting the flow of drugs being trafficked into and around

our communities; it’s also about removing violent criminal elements that often accompanies

transnational criminal activities,” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Jack Staton.

“This operation protects our children and those in our communities from dangerous, destructive, and deadly drugs and from the violence that comes with these criminal enterprises,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

The following individuals were charged under Mississippi law with conspiracy to commit a crime relative to narcotics possession and distribution. The narcotics involved in methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medications.

The defendants charged include:

Jamie Abel

John Netherland

Marquail Finley

Jason Hatton

Mike Lee

John Harvey

Nikki Landrum

Angela Singleton

Tomas ‘TJ’ Wilkerson

Dusty Cain

Barco Davis

Donamecia Carter

Darrell Purfoy

Mikey Warren

Parish Clark

Jason Tucker

Robert Germany

Michael Bryant

Richard Chat Cumberland

Jessica Jones

Brandon Clark

James Germany

Edwin Malone

Malissa Williamson

Robert “Rob” Donald

Roventaey Peden

Considered fugitives: