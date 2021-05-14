Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrest 27 people in drug trafficking bust

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In a joint effort, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and law enforcement agencies arrested 27 people Friday responsible for the distribution of drugs in Neshoba County.
According to investigators, there were significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana trafficked throughout the county.
“This investigation is about more than disrupting the flow of drugs being trafficked into and around
our communities; it’s also about removing violent criminal elements that often accompanies
transnational criminal activities,” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Jack Staton.
“This operation protects our children and those in our communities from dangerous, destructive, and deadly drugs and from the violence that comes with these criminal enterprises,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
The following individuals were charged under Mississippi law with conspiracy to commit a crime relative to narcotics possession and distribution. The narcotics involved in methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medications.
The defendants charged include:
- Jamie Abel
- John Netherland
- Marquail Finley
- Jason Hatton
- Mike Lee
- John Harvey
- Nikki Landrum
- Angela Singleton
- Tomas ‘TJ’ Wilkerson
- Dusty Cain
- Barco Davis
- Donamecia Carter
- Darrell Purfoy
- Mikey Warren
- Parish Clark
- Jason Tucker
- Robert Germany
- Michael Bryant
- Richard Chat Cumberland
- Jessica Jones
- Brandon Clark
- James Germany
- Edwin Malone
- Malissa Williamson
- Robert “Rob” Donald
- Roventaey Peden
Considered fugitives:
- Shaun Dougherty
- Dexter MaGee
- Caleb Smith
- Martin Lowery
- Christopher Donald
- Mahogany Clemons
- Jacoby Lewis
- Timothy Steward
- Jaedeius “Dee” Peebles
- Entony Burnside