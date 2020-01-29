Mississippi casinos prepare for sports betting during Super Bowl

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi casinos are preparing for gamblers to bet on the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020.

Officials with the Waterview Casino in Vicksburg said they expect their sports books to be full of fans placing bets on the big game.

“We’ll be taking all kinds of bets, from coin toss, who will score the first touchdown, whose going to run the ball first, which quarter back will score first. You name it, we’re taking the bet,” said Keith Scott, manager of the Waterview Casino.

This is the second year for sports betting in Mississippi.

“You can win big money in small ways, just because you like the teams uniform color or because the quarter back is your favorite. Whatever it is you can take the odds and bet it and chances are you’ll win,” explained Scott.