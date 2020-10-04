Mississippi Center for Plastic Surgery hosts breast cancer fundraiser

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Plastic Surgery hosted a Guys in Pink Car Wash on Saturday in Ridgeland. A total of $7,000 will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The Mayor of Ridgeland said he’s proud things like this happens in his town

“It’s great to see these young folks out doing a project that very valuable. Obviously breast cancer is a serious thing and these kids volunteered today. It’s such a beautiful day they could be doing a lot of things besides this, there out volunteering to help raise money to fight breast cancer and I think that’s very commendable for them and very important,” said Ridgeland mayor Gene McGee.

Dr. David Steckler of the Mississippi Center for Plastic Surgery said the pandemic may have put a lot of people behind on all kinds of health screenings. He encourages everyone to stay on top of anything that could be abnormal because early detection is the difference in saving a life.

