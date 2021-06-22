Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention to expand human trafficking program

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Center for Violence Prevention will hold a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new Tower renovation, which will expand it’s human trafficking program.

“In 2017, the Center for Violence Prevention opened the Tower as a specialized shelter and emergency response program for victims of human trafficking. Due to the increased number of identified victims, The Tower is doubling its space to accommodate up to twelve victims and their children. The Tower Program offered aid and support to 150+ victims during the past year,” stated Sandy Middleton, Executive Director.

The Tower Program is modeled after nationally recognized programs that incorporate therapeutic support, life skills, behavioral health services, and other support services into a long-term approach to aid in victim recovery from complex trauma and exploitation. Currently, leaders said the Tower is the only specialized long-term recovery program for victims of human trafficking in the state and consequently serves all of Mississippi.

Special guests for the ceremony include Attorney General Lynn Fitch and House Speaker Philip Gunn. The event starts at 11:00 a.m.