Mississippi Children’s Museum breaks ground for satellite campus in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum broke ground on its first satellite campus in Meridian on Monday.

The satellite campus is located on 22nd Avenue and will include a 25,000 square foot state of the art facility. It will feature 9,500 square feet of exhibit and an additional 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience.

MCM-Meridian is expected to open in early 2021. Leaders expect to see more than 51,000 visitors a year. There could also be a $9 million economic effect on the Meridian community.

The museum will also create about 160 jobs during constriction and 25 full-time equivalent museum staff positions.