Mississippi Children’s Museum celebrates Dr.Seuss’ Birthday

​ JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- A prominent Jackson law firm has canceled its annual company-wide cruise. ​Schwartz and Associates usually takes its employees on a trip but with concerns over the coronavirus, ​the company decided to wait until next year. ​​ ​​ Employees were planning to pack up and head to New Orleans ​and set sail May 1 on a Carnival cruise to Cozumel, but Schwartz and Associates decided to play it safe. ​ ​​ People are thinking twice about cruise vacations with the outbreak of coronavirus. ​Fears have grown after the virus killed 10 people and 700 became ill aboard Carnival's Diamond Princess cruise ship. The ship had to be quarantined for two weeks in Japan this month.​ ​ Richard Schwartz, the founder of Schwartz and Associates says he and staff usually go on a cruise together once a year, but ​this year a change of plans. ​ ​ The World Health Organization is raising the assessment risk from high to very high for coronavirus. General manager Patrick Wooten says they booked the trip through his wife's travel agency and made the call to wait to go on the trip until the virus is under control.