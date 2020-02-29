Mississippi Children’s Museum celebrates Dr.Seuss’ Birthday

The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

There will be arts and crafts activities for all ages and a free shuttle bus will be available to ride from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum/Smith Wills parking lot to the Mississippi Children’s Museum throughout the day.

Activities will include:

· making ooey-gooey oobleck while learning fun science facts

· exploring the museum on a Seuss-themed scavenger hunt

· Gack ring toss

· Yertle the Turtle stacking game

· readings of Dr. Seuss’ classic story books

· photo opportunities with Dr. Seuss, Thing 1, and Thing 2

· making Lorax finger puppets

· green eggs and Seuss kabobs

Visuals will include:

· character appearances from Dr. Seuss, Thing 1 and Thing 2

· families dressed in Seuss-themed costumes

· cooking demonstrations with green eggs

· STEM themed activities with children

All activities are included in general admission and museum membership. For more information, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org

