Mississippi Children’s Museum celebrates Dr.Seuss’ Birthday

The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
There will be arts and crafts activities for all ages and a free shuttle bus will be available to ride from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum/Smith Wills parking lot to the Mississippi Children’s Museum throughout the day.
Activities will include:
· making ooey-gooey oobleck while learning fun science facts
· exploring the museum on a Seuss-themed scavenger hunt
· Gack ring toss
· Yertle the Turtle stacking game
· readings of Dr. Seuss’ classic story books
· photo opportunities with Dr. Seuss, Thing 1, and Thing 2
· making Lorax finger puppets
· green eggs and Seuss kabobs
Visuals will include:
· character appearances from Dr. Seuss, Thing 1 and Thing 2
· families dressed in Seuss-themed costumes
· cooking demonstrations with green eggs
· STEM themed activities with children
All activities are included in general admission and museum membership. For more information, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org