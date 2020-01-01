Mississippi Children’s Museum celebrates Noon Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Noon-Year’s Eve is the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s way of ringing in the new year just a little bit early, so that everybody can participate, even the youngest of children.

Festivities included countdowns at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and a grand finale at noon with confetti cannons, and a traditional style countdown with a balloon drop, along with fun musical entertainment.

Susan Garrard, President and CEO of MS Children’s Museum, said this event was for everyone who doesn’t want to wait to celebrate the new year at dawn.

“Children love to be part of the New Year’s celebration but most of them can’t make it until midnight tonight, so this is an opportunity for them to celebrate this past year and to welcome in a new year and a new decade,” said Garrard.

Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen was also excited to spend time with the children while volunteering.

“I just really like little kids, it’s one of the things we get to do it’s an opportunity we get. We get an opportunity to hang with little kids and that’s one of the things I like about this system,” said Hannah Briscoe, Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen.

Special guests included Marshall the Fire Truck Pup from Paw Patrol and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.