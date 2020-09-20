Mississippi Children’s Museum hosts annual Science Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum’s held its annual Mississippi Science Fest on Saturday for children to learn and play in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum created an environment for children and families to come together to experience hands-on activities based in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The museum also offered STEM activities virtually for parents who just aren’t ready to bring their kids out yet.

Face masks and temperature checks were required.

