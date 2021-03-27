Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian opens to public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian (MCM-Meridian) has officially opened its doors to the public.

The museum includes the nation’s first permanent Goodnight Moon exhibit, a two-story brainiac climber, a library inspired by the Academy Award-winning short film and children’s book, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore by William Joyce, a WonderBox tinkering lab, and will soon include a whimsical, 25,000 square foot garden to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy

of learning.

Each gallery is designed with MCM-Meridian’s educational initiatives at its core; STEAM, literacy, health and nutrition, and Mississippi heritage.

“This magical space and commitment to inspiring a lifelong joy of learning would not be possible, though, were it not for the overwhelming support of so many—families, teachers, businesses, and community leaders who never stopped believing that this project would take flight,” said Liz Wilson, the executive director. “Together we have done what many thought was impossible… fly… and now the sky’s the limit!”

Another public grand opening event will be held on Sunday, March 28 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesday-Sunday. For more information on hours of operation, click here.