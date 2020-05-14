Mississippi Children’s Museum plans for possible reopening this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s been a quiet couple months inside the Mississippi Children’s Museum, but museum staff is still keeping busy.

CEO and President Susan Garrard called it a “journey that we’ve never been on before.”

She said they are working on a plan for when they reopen, whenever that may be.

“We are investigating doing time tickets,” Garrard said. “[And] time ticket reservations during the summer so that children and families can make their reservation and to keep not only the children and families safe but our staff safe as well.”

The doors maybe closed – but they’re still open online.

“We have been producing educational curriculum and online resources for children, families, educators, school districts and the general public,” Garrard said.

She added that it’s not the same as seeing the guests in person, though.

“We have missed their joy and excitement,” Garrard said. “[And] seeing them learn new things and explore new things and we very much look forward to when we can see them again.

When that day does come, Garrard said the museum will be ready.