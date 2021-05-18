Mississippi Children’s Museum receives 2021 National Medal for Museum & Library Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announced the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) in Jackson as one of six recipients of the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.

“We are extremely honored and excited to be recognized as one of the six recipients (three museums and three libraries) in the country to receive the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, which is the nation’s highest honor for museums and libraries. This prestigious recognition of our efforts to improve outcomes for Mississippi’s children is a strong validation for the innovative efforts of our team and our community,” said Susan Garrard, MCM President.

The award will be presented at a virtual ceremony in July. For a complete list of 2021 recipients and to learn more about the National Medal winners, visit the IMLS website.