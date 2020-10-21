Mississippi Children’s Museum to host After Dark event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host its After Dark event on Friday, October 30, for families to enjoy Halloween festivities.

Families and children can dress up in their favorite costume and experience fun activities, including a spider web obstacle course, creating watercolor spider webs and bat headbands. There will also be prizes for best costumes.

Masks are required for admission and will be provided for those who need one. The museum is also encouraging visitors to practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer provided at the museum.

Due to limited occupancy, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online before the event. General admission is $10 and MCM members are free. Tickets can be purchased online here.

