Mississippi Children’s Museum to host Neon Night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) announced the 8th annual Neon Night will be held on Saturday, July 17. The event will be from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Neon Night is a MCM Partners signature fundraising event where young professionals can connect, while supporting MCM’s educational initiatives and exploring award-winning exhibits.

“Neon Night is a great opportunity for young adults to learn of the programs and view the engaging exhibits firsthand at the Mississippi Children’s Museum,” says Walton Lane, Neon Night Co-Chair. 

Guests over 21 are invited to “dress up” with glowing necklaces and bracelets, and dance the night away. The event was established by a dedicated group of young adults who value and support MCM’s mission to promote literacy, health, and education for children.

Tickets are available for $55 online at bidpal.net/neonnight2021 until noon on July 16 or available at the door the evening of the event July 17th.

