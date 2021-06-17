Mississippi Children’s Museum to open new exhibit in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will open its newest exhibit on Friday, June 18. WonderBox is a makerspace that will be filled with various types of materials, tools, and machines to promote interaction with all aspects of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).

Display cases will also feature stories from the state of Mississippi. Some of the people who will be highlighted include Gilroy Chow’s work on the first Apollo space mission to the moon and Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock.

“When you say STEAM, people’s reactions often are ‘I Don’t’ know how to do that,’” said Kate Perry, MCM Assistant Director of Exhibits. “With WonderBox, we wanted to create a space that would make STEAM concepts approachable so that anyone can come in and have makers experiences, regardless of their existing knowledge or skill set.”

MCM is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. MCM and MCM-Meridian will be open for Magic Mondays from July 5-Aug. 2. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.