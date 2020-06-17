Mississippi Children’s Museum to reopen on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum plans to reopen its doors on June 23 after being closed for three months. New ticketing procedures and expanded cleaning protocols have been implemented in response to recommended health and safety guidelines.

“We have heard from so many children that they have missed visiting their museum! For children, the disruption in their regular schedules and not being allowed to visit places they love, has been unsettling. At MCM, we want to continue to be a place where children find fun and the joy of learning. We have made modifications to our physical museum as well as our programming to incorporate recommended guidelines and best practices,” said President and CEO, Susan Garrard.

The museum will be resuming operations with the health and safety of guests and staff as the top priority. New procedures include:

Limited occupancy and timed ticket visits

Physical distancing reminders throughout the museum

Expanded cleaning protocols and training for staff

Mask and wellness requirements for museum staff

Increased availability of hand sanitizer stations

Offering additional outdoor programming

Asking visitors and staff to stay home if they are not well

To manage capacity, admission will require a timed reservation. Guests can purchase timed entry tickets online at mschildrensmuseum.org. Museum members will continue to enjoy free admission but must reserve an entry time online.

“Our museum has always approached learning through an inquiry-based framework, which is how we designed our re-opening plans. We asked ourselves ‘What will we do to safely welcome visitors?’ and ‘What can our guests do to help us?’ “ said Garrard. “By working together, we are able to once again be a place for children and families to experience fun in a safe setting.”

