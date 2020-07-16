Mississippi Choctaws to offer Wi-Fi access in Tribal Schools

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to provide better access to technology for its students, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will offer Wi-Fi at all Tribal school locations. This includes six elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school on Tribal lands.

“Our overriding commitment is to equip our students with the tools they need to succeed, and access to the internet certainly is an important one,” says Sherry Tubby, Assistant Director of Choctaw Tribal Schools. “We evaluated several options to find the most cost-effective and timely way to offer Wi-Fi access, and ultimately decided to install hotspots at each of our school facilities.”

External hotspots are being placed at each of the Tribal schools. With a range of 400 yards, these provide access for anyone in the building as well as a substantial distance outside of the building. This will serve the schools whether they begin the school year with in-person instruction, or if shelter-in-place orders require the district to utilize distance learning.

Firewall protections are also in place so that students can’t connect to inappropriate sites, whether indoors or outdoors on school property.

“Because COVID-19, our plans for the fall are uncertain,” says David Germany, Director of Choctaw Tribal Schools. “We are working hard to determine whether we can bring our students back to school physically. Either way, this Wi-Fi access is a positive step, because students can sync to the internet from the parking lot if they need to. That will help those students who don’t have broadband access at their homes.”

