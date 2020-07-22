Mississippi city’s longtime mayor won’t seek reelection

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — The 63-year-old mayor of a small Mississippi city says he will not seek reelection.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft announced his decision Wednesday during a radio segment broadcast on WLIN-FM.

“My decision is based on my age and the number of years I’ve been here,” said Cockroft. “I just feel like it’s time for me and I feel like it’s time for the town for somebody else to come in and lead.”

Cockroft has served as mayor for the past 24 years, making him the longest tenured mayor in the city’s history. He took office in July 1997 after serving one full term as alderman at-large. In total, he has served 28 years for the City of Kosciusko, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Jackson.

Qualifying for his seat will be held Jan. 1, 2020.

