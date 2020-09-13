Mississippi Civil Rights Museum receives donation from Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of Beta Gamma Boulé and the national Grand Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity presented a huge donation to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The organization raised more than $55,000 in an effort to support the museum’s mission of shedding light on Black history and to inspire children of the future.

“I’m excited, this is an amazing time for us. What it does for me is that it brings hope for us. There are so many children who have not come to the museum. There’s this new thing of virtual programming, so these funds will help us,” said Pamela Junior, executive director of Two Mississippi Museums.

Sigma Pi Phi is the oldest black greek-lettered organization in the nation.

