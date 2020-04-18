Mississippi class ring could have ties to Indiana murders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– We’re hearing from an investigator working an 18-year old Indiana murder case with possible ties to Mississippi. ​



I spoke to a task force officer with the FBI Gang Response Investigation Team in Northwest Indiana about a class ring that may give them some insight.

The ring was recovered as part of an investigation into a series of four murders in Gary, Indiana from 2002.

For years investigators have been trying to find out who it belongs to and why it was in Indiana. It’s an Oakhurst Junior High School 1996 class ring. Oakhurst is located in Clarksdale. The ring was purchased through ring manufacturer Jostens and features a fire blue stone. The initials “JKM” are inscribed in the band. ​



Investigators don’t believe the owner or whoever bought the ring is a suspect in the murders, but they do want to talk to them

Detective Sergeant Wardrip has also talked to authorities in Clarksdale but records haven’t led them to who owns the ring.

If you have any information about the ring, contact Task Force Officer Det. Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip at ntwardrip@fbi.gov or 219.942.4485.