JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Coding Academy announced it’s partnering with DSC Training Academy for a job fair on Saturday, April 24.

The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at DSC Training Academy, located at 3906 I-55 S. in Jackson.

Attendees will be able to learn more about becoming a full-stack coder or truck driver. A drive-thru will be available, or attendees can walk in to enroll or apply. Representatives will be on site to speak inside or in the drive-thru lane.