Mississippi College Law professor on peaceful transfer of power

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid unprecedented security and fears of unrest, America saw a peaceful transfer of power during the inauguration on Wednesday.

Mississippi College Law professor Matt Steffey said everything went off peacefully professionally.

“We have not had a person of color in the office of vice president, and we have never had a woman in either, and I’ve heard from students and former students and people I know who find that quite meaningful,” he stated.

Steffey said much will be discussed on why the outgoing President Donald Trump broke tradition and missed the inauguration of President Joe Biden with no exact explanation. Former Vice President Mike Pence attended the inauguration.

“I know that President Biden seems to hope to send a message of unity that we don’t have to be characterized by such a high pitched strife, that people can disagree honorable and get back to the important business,” said Steffey.

Despite calls for unity, the U.S. Senate is tied with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. The House democratic majority slimmed, but the call for action continues as COVID-19continues to ravage communities.

“For legislation to pass, it has to be palatable to a range of people with different viewpoints and different agendas, right? Nobody is going to be entirely happy.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they are hoping to be able to work with the new administration. The president has said his first order of business legislatively is to get a handle on the coronavirus.