Mississippi College leaves for NCAA Tournament

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — For the second time in three years Mississippi College (38-14) is headed to the NCAA softball Tournament.

“It’s extremely tough, especially in division two when only the top 8 teams out of your region go to your first set of regionals,” head coach Brooke O’Hair said. “We’ve always said that our conference is the toughest in the country, our region is the toughest in the country, so to be selected as a top 8 it’s a pretty special, special deal for all of us.”

The Lady Choctaws loaded up the bus and headed to the airport Tuesday.

“I’m excited about the environment,” senior Brianna Caldwell said. “Postseason is my favorite time of the year. It’s so intense, everyone is super competitive, and it really brings out the passion in the game so I’m excited to experience it again.”