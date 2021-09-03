Mississippi College, Morrison Heights partner to accept donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College (MC) and Morrison Heights in Clinton are partnering to collect hurricane relief supplies for Hurricane Ida survivors in Southern Louisiana.

The trailer will be open and accepting donations daily from noon to 7:00 p.m. until Friday, September 10 at MC in Clinton. Those who would like to donate items are advised to bring donations in the parking lot between Frierson Field and the MC parking garage.

We’ve seen the devastation that #HurricaneIda cost many of our friends in LA, MS, and throughout the Southeast.



MC has partnered with @MorrisonHeights to fill a trailer of food and supplies to help those in need. We will help each each other #RiseUp in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mPmIiieVkF — Blake Thompson (@DrBlakeThompson) September 3, 2021

A complete list of needed supplies can be found online at morrisonheights.org/hurricane.