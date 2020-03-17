Mississippi College offers coronavirus hotline for students, faculty and staff

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College in Clinton said it’s task force is meeting daily to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Faculty and staff returned to the Clinton campus Monday to receive instruction to enhance online classes starting next week. Online instruction will proceed beginning March 23 until further notice for MC’s nearly 5,000 students on the Clinton campus, as well as the School of Law in Jackson.

“Please be patient and stay connected – there will be many more questions ahead that we need to address,” said President Blake Thompson. “We will work through them and adapt.”

Mississippi College’s coronavirus hotline can be reached at 601-925-3030 with personnel answering questions from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other information can be obtained by checking the MC coronavirus webpage at mc.edu/coronavirus.