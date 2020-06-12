Breaking News
Mississippi College releases Fall semester calendar

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College has released its academic calendar for the Fall 2020 semester.

In an effort to eliminate the risk of exposure during a potential wave of COVID-19 in the fall and early winter, the Fall Opening Task Force has issued methods to ensure safe on-campus operations.

Labor Day and Fall Break Holidays have been canceled. Fall Commencement will also be postponed to coincide with Spring 2021 commencement.

The Fall 2020 academic calendar is as follows:

Fall 2020
August 8Meal plans begin, staggered Move-in Day
August 11-16Orientation/Welcome Week
August 17Classes resume
November 17Last day of classes
November 18-24Final Exams
November 28Move out of Residence Halls

