Mississippi College to host in-person May graduations

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi College in Clinton announced there will be a series of in-person spring graduations in early May.

The 2021 graduations will be spread over two days (May 7-8) to minimize crowd sizes. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health protocols will be followed at the ceremonies. In addition, there will be a new 4:00 p.m. celebration on the Quad on May 6 (weather permitting). It will include a graduation procession, music, and a guest speaker.

Commencements for the university’s Class of 2021 begin at 10:00 a.m. that Friday for the School of Science and Mathematics in the A.E. Wood Coliseum. The School of Business ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m., followed by the School of Education at 6:00 p.m. inside MC’s spacious basketball arena.

On Saturday, graduation at the coliseum begins at 10:00 a.m. for the School of Nursing. That’s followed by the School of Christian Studies and the Arts commencement at 2:00 p.m. The final May 8 ceremony is booked for the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at 6:00 p.m.

The special Thursday event on the Quad is designed for the MC family exclusively. The activity will be live-streamed to the family and friends of the new graduates. That will be followed by receptions at 5:30 p.m. for each school at several locations on the Clinton campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories