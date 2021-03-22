Mississippi College to host in-person May graduations

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi College in Clinton announced there will be a series of in-person spring graduations in early May.

The 2021 graduations will be spread over two days (May 7-8) to minimize crowd sizes. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health protocols will be followed at the ceremonies. In addition, there will be a new 4:00 p.m. celebration on the Quad on May 6 (weather permitting). It will include a graduation procession, music, and a guest speaker.

Commencements for the university’s Class of 2021 begin at 10:00 a.m. that Friday for the School of Science and Mathematics in the A.E. Wood Coliseum. The School of Business ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m., followed by the School of Education at 6:00 p.m. inside MC’s spacious basketball arena.

On Saturday, graduation at the coliseum begins at 10:00 a.m. for the School of Nursing. That’s followed by the School of Christian Studies and the Arts commencement at 2:00 p.m. The final May 8 ceremony is booked for the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at 6:00 p.m.

The special Thursday event on the Quad is designed for the MC family exclusively. The activity will be live-streamed to the family and friends of the new graduates. That will be followed by receptions at 5:30 p.m. for each school at several locations on the Clinton campus.