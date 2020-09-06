Mississippi College to start random COVID-19 testing

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College will start random COVID-19 tests on its campus.

The tests will occur weekly for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff.

The college will select between 200-300 students and approximately 25 faculty and staff per week for testing between their main campus and law school.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories