Mississippi College to start random COVID-19 testing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) -- An official with a small North Carolina Christian University confirmed a building collapsed Saturday morning, but all students and staff have been accounted for.

According to Beth Cross with Mid-Atlantic Christian University, first-responders arrived on the scene following the building collapse just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of North Poindexter Street. She also said that no injuries were reported as of early Saturday afternoon.