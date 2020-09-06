Mississippi College to start random COVID-19 testing

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College will start random COVID-19 tests on its campus.
The tests will occur weekly for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff.
The college will select between 200-300 students and approximately 25 faculty and staff per week for testing between their main campus and law school.
