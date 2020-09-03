Mississippi Colleges and Universities launch Stronger Together initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Institutions throughout Mississippi announced the “Stronger Together” initiative on Thursday to unite the state’s athletics programs and communities in support of togetherness, diversity and equality.

During the 2020-21 academic year, college and university athletics programs in Mississippi will incorporate a special logo on their uniforms, equipment, warm-up gear, or bags.

The logo will serve as a visual representation of the state’s schools coming together and will feature school-specific branding with the words “Stronger Together” inside the outline of Mississippi.

