Mississippi colleges and universities release coronavirus guidelines for students, faculty and staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colleges and universities across Mississippi have released guidelines for students, faculty and staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). So far, no confirmed cases have been reported in Mississippi.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

The following schools have released guidelines for students on their websites:

Jackson State University released the following guidelines:

In response to the coronavirus outbreak across the nation but no reported cases in Mississippi, Jackson State University’s Acting President Thomas Hudson shared the following information with the campus community: As you are aware, the rapid spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has caused great concern for many universities throughout the United States and around the world. I would like to emphasize that, thus far, the vast majority of people who have contracted COVID-19 have only experienced relatively mild symptoms as a result. However, at Jackson State University, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. Therefore, we have closely monitored this situation and have taken the following actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 on our campus: We have assembled a team of diverse campus personnel (JSU Coronavirus Response Team), whose function is to create and execute a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and to mitigate its potential effects on our day-to-day operations. Our facilities management staff is currently conducting a deep, thorough cleaning of every building on the campus. We will be installing hand-sanitizer stations at various location throughout the campus.



Additionally, the following travel restrictions are now in place until further notice: All university-related international travel is prohibited. With few exceptions, all university-related domestic travel to areas where there have been confirmed cases is prohibited.

Furthermore, we are working with campus leadership to ensure that our colleges, schools and departments are prepared to conduct class activities online should that be required.

